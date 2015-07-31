Eleven Colombian military personnel killed in plane crash

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Eleven Colombian military personnel were killed on Friday when their transport plane suffered motor failure and crashed in the northern province of Cesar, killing all on board, according to a statement from the Air Force.

The burned hulk of the plane was found near the town of Codazzi, about 600 kilometers (372 miles) northeast of Bogota near the border with Venezuela.

President Juan Manuel Santos called the victims “heroes” in a Tweet.