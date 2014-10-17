Colombia's congress approves $104.5 billion budget for 2015

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s Congress approved the government’s 216 trillion peso ($104.5 billion) national budget for 2015 on Thursday, a spending plan 6 percent bigger than this year’s and one that will require changing tax rules to fully fund it.

Financing public spending has become a headache for the government this year after revenues from its top export, crude oil, declined due to lower-than-expected production on top of falling prices, prompting it to try to raise more via taxes.

The government aims to cover a so-far unfunded 12.5 trillion peso portion of the budget by extending a wealth tax and tax on financial transactions.