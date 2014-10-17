FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia's congress approves $104.5 billion budget for 2015
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 17, 2014 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

Colombia's congress approves $104.5 billion budget for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s Congress approved the government’s 216 trillion peso ($104.5 billion) national budget for 2015 on Thursday, a spending plan 6 percent bigger than this year’s and one that will require changing tax rules to fully fund it.

Financing public spending has become a headache for the government this year after revenues from its top export, crude oil, declined due to lower-than-expected production on top of falling prices, prompting it to try to raise more via taxes.

The government aims to cover a so-far unfunded 12.5 trillion peso portion of the budget by extending a wealth tax and tax on financial transactions.

Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.