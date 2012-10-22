FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia's VP says has prostate cancer, will need chemotherapy
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 22, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

Colombia's VP says has prostate cancer, will need chemotherapy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian Vice President Angelino Garzon said on Monday that he has non-aggressive prostate cancer and would need nearly 40 sessions of radiation treatment, only two weeks after the president had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

Garzon, 65, has been plagued by health issues since taking office in 2010 including a heart attack only days after being sworn in and a brain bleed earlier this year that left him briefly in a coma.

“I suffer from a microscopic, non-aggressive cancerous tumor on the prostate, which, at no time, will be the cause of my death,” Garzon said in a statement.

The former union leader said he was undergoing 39 sessions of radiation therapy.

Earlier this month President Juan Manuel Santos had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor on his prostate and he said that he had been ”totally cured.

Garzon was a long-time union representative and governor of Valle department under then President Alvaro Uribe before being appointed Colombia’s representative to the United Nations.

On Monday, Garzon appeared to leave the door open to leaving his post, which is mainly about taking over the presidency should the current leader be incapacitated.

“I must leave in the hands of the constitution and the law everything related with the present and future of the vice president of Colombia,” he said.

Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.