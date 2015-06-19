Colombia's central bank to hold interest rate steady: Reuters poll

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank will leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday, with inflation higher than its target range and a deteriorating economic outlook, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Friday.

All 24 analysts surveyed expect the central bank to hold the rate at 4.5 percent for a 10th straight month, and most foresee it remaining unchanged through the end of the year.

“The best option the bank has is to hold the rate steady due to the macroeconomic divergence,” said Juan David Ballen, strategist at the Casa de Bolsa brokerage, referring to rising inflation and slower economic growth.

Analysts forecast inflation accelerating in June to 0.16 percent over the prior month, compared with 0.09 percent in the same month last year. Still, that would be lower than the 0.26 percent increase last month.

The 12-month inflation rate through the end of June would likely be around 4.47 percent, according to the average of analysts’ forecasts, above the central bank’s 2 percent to 4 percent target.

Inflation expectations for all of 2015 crept up to 3.90 percent, from 3.85 percent in the same poll in May. Forecasts for 2016 inflation rose to 3.1 percent versus 3.05 percent in the survey last month.

Analysts at the same time trimmed GDP growth forecasts to 3.1 percent in 2015, down from 3.2 percent. The central bank foresees a 3.2 percent expansion this year, while the government’s revised target is for growth of 3.6 percent.

The government announced last week that the economy grew an annualized 2.8 percent in the first quarter, in line with market expectations, but slowing from annualized 6.5 percent growth in those three months in 2014.

The analysts surveyed cut their growth expectations to 3.2 percent for 2016, down from 3.5 percent in the previous survey.

April retail sales data published this week showed the first year-on-year decrease since October 2012.