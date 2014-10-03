Colombia economy healthy, govt finances a worry: cenbanker

PEREIRA Colombia (Reuters) - Colombia’s economy is showing signs of healthy growth for the second half of this year, after slowing investment and domestic consumption in the second quarter curbed expansion, a central bank board member said on Friday.

“There are some factors that continue with strong growth, like internal demand, home-buying, investment, the outlooks for industry and retailers,” Cesar Vallejo, a member of the seven-member policymaking board, said in an interview on the sidelines of a conference in Pereira.

Despite his optimism, Vallejo said principal worries were external demand and the impact of tax reforms proposed by the government.

“There are some worries related to the manner in which the fiscal deficit will be financed, what impact tax reform will have on internal demand, available income and on the other hand, the point up to which internal demand will be generating inflationary pressures,” Vallejo said.

The country’s gross domestic product was below market expectations in the second quarter, at 4.3 percent, slower than the 4.5 percent a year earlier and well below the 6.4 percent in the first quarter. Growth in the first half of 2014 was 5.4 percent and the government’s goal for the year is 4.7 percent.

The bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.5 percent at its monthly policy meeting last week, after five consecutive months of raises totaling 125 basis points. The decision was not unanimous.

Vallejo said the members of the board were most divided on inflation.

“We analyzed very deeply which expectations the market has in relation to inflation, what the expectations are which come from bond yields, which are the dynamics that could affect inflation in the future,” Vallejo said.

“One has to be looking to the future, two or three quarters ahead,” he added.

Analyst expectations for inflation at the end of year rose to 3.40 percent in September from 3.30 percent the month before but still close to the central bank’s goal of 3 percent, according to a Reuters survey.

Vallejo also noted disagreement within the board about the country’s economic outlook.

“I wouldn’t talk about division, just that there are various ways to see the current situation,” he said. “In the meeting we heard all the opinions and effectively the majority decided that given these different analyses, we came to the conclusion that the board should hold the rate steady.”

“Some thought that no, that it was convenient the dynamic that the Colombian economy has at the moment, above all internal demand, and given that we are talking about a positive output gap, it was convenient to take away a bit of stimulus and raise the rate 25 points,” said Vallejo.

It is “very difficult” to say if the bank’s rate hiking cycle has ended, he added.