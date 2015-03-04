FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says detained ship involved in 'normal trade cooperation'
#World News
March 4, 2015 / 7:19 AM / 3 years ago

China says detained ship involved in 'normal trade cooperation'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a ship detained in Colombia for illegally transporting arms and operated by China’s largest shipping group was involved in “normal trade cooperation”.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the ship was carrying ordinary military supplies to Cuba and was not in violation of any international obligations.

The Da Dan Xia, operated by Cosco Shipping Co Ltd, was headed for Cuba when it was stopped on Saturday in the northern port of Cartagena, on the Caribbean coast, after the arms were detected during an inspection.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dean Yates

