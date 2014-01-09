Exclusive: Goldman Sachs miner halts coal exports from Colombia

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N)-owned miner Colombian National Resources (CNR) has halted coal exports from Colombia because CNR cannot comply with a new environmental law governing port operations, a company source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source said the company, a small producer in Colombia, will need between 16 and 18 months to build a conveyor belt that can stretch far offshore to load waiting ships to comply with a new law that took effect on January 1. It is expected to slash shipments from the world’s No. 4 exporter in coming weeks.

CNR, wholly owned by Goldman Sachs and operating two mines in Colombia, is exploring the possibility of exporting its coal through the nearby and legally compliant facilities of rival Prodeco but it was not clear if this would be viable.

“We are seeing what is best regarding coal prices and what they are offering. No decision has been taken,” said the source, who could not ascertain the degree of contact between the two companies or at what level.

There were no other facilities in Colombia that it would be viable for the company to approach, the source said.

Colombia’s government on Wednesday suspended the loading rights at the port of its second-biggest coal miner, U.S.-based Drummond, as it had continued to load coal by the now-banned crane and barge method. The former method caused lumps of coal and dust to fall into the sea while the new conveyor belts are fully enclosed.

The government’s decision is set to cut Colombia’s coal exports by about a third until March when Drummond expects to have finished construction of its own enclosed conveyor belt loader.

Coal prices in Europe, where most of Colombia’s coal is consumed, rose sharply on Wednesday and Thursday as the market factored in a tightening of supplies from the Andean nation for the coming weeks.

CNR produced about 3.5 million tones of coal in 2013, only about 4 percent of the 82 million tones the mining ministry expects was produced during the year. That means the impact of the company’s inability to load is likely to be minimal compared with that of Drummond.