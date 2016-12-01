FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bodies of Brazilians killed in Colombia crash expected back Friday
December 1, 2016 / 12:55 PM / in 10 months

Bodies of Brazilians killed in Colombia crash expected back Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHAPECO, Brazil (Reuters) - The bodies of Brazilians killed when a plane carrying Chapecoense soccer team crashed in Colombia have all been identified and are being prepared for transport by military aircraft back to Brazil, club Communications Director Andrei Copetti told reporters.

Copetti said the coffins will arrive in Chapeco by midday on Friday at the earliest and will be taken directly to the club’s stadium where a collective wake will be held, with Brazilian President Michel Temer expected to attend. A spokesman for Temer said his schedule had not been decided yet.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn

