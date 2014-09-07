Ten killed in plane crash in Colombian jungle

BOGOTA (Reuters) - A small airplane crashed minutes after take-off in Colombia’s southern jungle on Saturday, killing all 10 people aboard, the country’s civil aviation agency said.

“The airplane was found, broken apart and burned, 10 km (6 miles) from populated areas in the municipality of Puerto Santander, Amazonas department,” the agency said in a statement.

The Air Force was carrying out the effort to retrieve the bodies of the eight passengers and two crew members, who were traveling to Florencia, the capital of Caqueta department.

The aviation agency published a photo on Facebook of a column of dark smoke rising over the jungle and said there was little chance of finding survivors.