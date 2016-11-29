Colombian authorities confirm three Chapecoense players survived plane crash

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Three players from Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team have survived a plane crash in Colombia that killed 76 people, Colombian authorities said on Tuesday.

Players Alan Luciano Ruschel, Marcos Danilo Padilha and Jacson Ragnar Follmann were listed as survivors in a statement from the disaster management agency.

Passengers Rafael Correa Gobbato and Ximena Suarez also survived.

All five were being treated at hospitals near the crash site.