9 months ago
High death toll from Colombian crash 'undeniable', official says
#World News
November 29, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 9 months ago

High death toll from Colombian crash 'undeniable', official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - It is "undeniable" the death toll from a Colombian plane crash late on Monday will be high, a civil aviation official said, but it is still too early to give a count of those killed.

An aircraft with 81 people aboard, including Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense and journalists covering their match, crashed in central Colombia late on Monday en route to Medellin.

Six people have so far been rescued, Alfredo Bocanegra, the head of the civil aviation authority said. Rescue operations were being complicated by heavy rains in the crash area.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Alison Williams

