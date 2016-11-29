FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 29, 2016 / 8:38 AM / 10 months ago

Colombia plane crash rescue halted due to heavy rain, airport says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Rescue operations at the site of a plane crash in central Colombia were suspended in the early hours of Tuesday morning amid heavy rain, Medellin airport said.

Authorities were looking for survivors after an aircraft with 81 people aboard, including players from Brazil’s Chapecoense football team, crashed late on Monday.

“Search and rescue of the crashed Chapecoense plane is suspended because of heavy rain in the accident area,” Medellin airport, where the plane had been set to land, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Louise Ireland

