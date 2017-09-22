Colombian police seize 7 tons of cocaine at banana farm

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian police have seized seven tonnes of cocaine at a banana farm in northern Antioquia province, the defense minister and police said on Friday.

The shipment, worth about $200 million, belonged to the Golfo Clan crime gang. Five people were arrested in the operation.

“The shipment was being guarded for a later transport to Central America, with the United States as a final destination, camouflaged in legal shipments of banana and fruits,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

The Golfo Clan said this month it would be willing to surrender to the government. The group, also known the Usuga Clan, is accused of operating profitable drug trafficking routes in partnership with Mexican cartels and taking part in illegal gold mining.

President Juan Manuel Santos has said the government is looking into the request but will not negotiate with the group.