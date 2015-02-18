Colombian police seize 3 tonnes of cocaine bound for Mexico

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian police confiscated three tonnes of cocaine hidden in fertilizer bags bound for Mexico, in the Andean country’s largest drug bust in 11 months, the anti-narcotics chief said on Wednesday.

Valued at some $90 million, the drugs were destined for Veracruz and discovered in the port terminal in Cartagena, a popular tourist hub on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, general Ricardo Alberto Restrepo said.

The authorities did not immediately announce any captures related to the seizure on Tuesday, nor did they give details about which criminal organization was exporting the drugs.

Colombia is a major cocaine producer, turning out some 300 tonnes annually, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Authorities confiscated about 166 tonnes of the drug in 2014.

The seizure was the largest since police found seven tonnes of the drug in April of last year, also at the port terminal in Cartagena.

Marxist rebels, gangs comprised of ex-paramilitaries and small cartels dominate much of Colombia’s narcotics trade. Cocaine and other drugs are some of the principal sources of financing for groups fighting in the country’s 50-year war, which has killed over 200,000 people.

The government and guerrilla group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) have reached a partial accord on ending the illegal drugs trade at two-year-old peace talks, which are being held in Cuba.