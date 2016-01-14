Colombian police seize two tons of cocaine from Usuga Clan criminal gang

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian police have confiscated two tons of cocaine worth about $60 million from the Usuga Clan criminal gang, the government said late on Wednesday.

The drug was seized in a parking lot in the Caribbean tourist city of Cartagena, Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas said in a statement.

The shipment belonged to the Usuga Clan, which has ties to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, Villegas said. Sinaloa leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was recaptured last week after escaping from prison six months ago.

“We cannot rule out that this cocaine was bound for organized criminals in Central America and Mexico, with the United States and Europe as a final destination,” Villegas said.

Colombian authorities seized 160 tons of cocaine during 2015.