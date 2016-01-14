FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombian police seize two tons of cocaine from Usuga Clan criminal gang
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 14, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Colombian police seize two tons of cocaine from Usuga Clan criminal gang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian police have confiscated two tons of cocaine worth about $60 million from the Usuga Clan criminal gang, the government said late on Wednesday.

The drug was seized in a parking lot in the Caribbean tourist city of Cartagena, Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas said in a statement.

The shipment belonged to the Usuga Clan, which has ties to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, Villegas said. Sinaloa leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was recaptured last week after escaping from prison six months ago.

“We cannot rule out that this cocaine was bound for organized criminals in Central America and Mexico, with the United States and Europe as a final destination,” Villegas said.

Colombian authorities seized 160 tons of cocaine during 2015.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.