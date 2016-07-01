FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Romania seizes record 2.5 tons of Colombian cocaine, 5 held
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 1, 2016 / 4:14 PM / a year ago

Romania seizes record 2.5 tons of Colombian cocaine, 5 held

A Romanian special forces unit member stands guard near bags containing part of 2.5 tonnes of cocaine seized in the Black Sea port of Constanta. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian police seized 2.5 tons of cocaine worth at least 600 million euros ($667.20 million) hidden in Colombian banana containers that arrived in the Black Sea port of Constanta, the country's biggest ever drug bust.

Four Lithuanians and one Colombian were arrested in Romania after a six-month-long operation involving undercover agents and back-up from U.S. authorities, the Balkan nation's anti-mafia police said in a statement on Friday.

Traffickers had arranged for the cocaine, which had arrived from Colombia last week, to be transferred to trucks, concealed among construction materials, and transported to the Netherlands, it said.

A man with Spanish and Dutch citizenship was also arrested in Spain in connection with the cocaine shipment.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.