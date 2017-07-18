Exchange Podcast: Mauricio Cárdenas

1 Min Read
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - After half a century of strife, FARC guerrillas are laying down their weapons and integrating into Colombia's political landscape. The Exchange traveled to Bogota to discuss potential dividends from peace, infrastructure investment and the economy with Colombia's finance minister. Listen to the podcast: here
