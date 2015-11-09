Colombia cuts additional $1 billion from 2015 budget

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s government has reduced its budget for this year by an additional 3 trillion pesos ($1.03 billion), bringing total cuts to 9 trillion pesos, President Juan Manual Santos said on Monday, as low oil prices crimp government finances.

The decision was a “demonstration of the fiscal discipline the entire government is committed to,” the president said.

The cuts will come from departments where a reduced budget will not “traumatize” normal government operations, Santos said, without specifying further.

The Andean country has a budget of 210.6 trillion pesos for this year.

Congress approved a slight budget increase for 2016, to 215.9 trillion pesos, but reduced investment in some sectors because of low prices for crude, the country’s biggest export and source of foreign exchange.

($1 = 2,896.19 Colombian pesos)