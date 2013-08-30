Colombia holds rate; some policymakers wanted cut

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady for a fifth consecutive month on Friday in a widely expected move, although some policymakers favored a rate cut to accelerate a sluggish economic recovery.

A majority of the bank’s seven member board voted to leave the rate at 3.25 percent, central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said following the meeting.

The split decision makes another cut in lending rates more likely this year, especially given relatively low inflation. The bank slashed borrowing costs by 200 basis points between July 2012 and March 2013.

“The economy, even though it’s heading in the right direction, could require another rate cut; that was the opinion of some of the board though the majority voted to maintain the rate and wait for more information,” said Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas, who represents the government on the board.

It is the first time since December policymakers have not voted unanimously. In January, the entire board sought a rate cut but some wanted a bigger reduction.

All 25 analysts polled by Reuters expected the rate to be held steady.

Policymakers have been able to keep borrowing costs at their lowest level since January 2011 as inflation remains at the bottom end of its target range of 2 percent to 4 percent. Inflation is expected to end the year below 3 percent.

“This is a clearly dovish message and indicates that recent economic growth has disappointed the board,” said Katia Diaz, economist at 4cast Inc. in New York. “I think that if the current tendency consolidates it’s possible there could be another 25 basis points cut this year.”

Even though the rate cuts have helped consumer spending, economic growth remains pretty slow and could decelerate further, Uribe said.

“There are some signs that suggest that the risk for the economy are on the downside,” Uribe told reporters in Bogota. “If there’s a risk it’s that the growth figure could be 4 percent or even lower than that figure.”

The bank last month lowered its economic growth estimate to 4 percent from 4.3 percent. Cardenas has maintained his GDP growth forecast at 4.5 percent for this year.

Among risks the bank highlighted were lower economic growth in key trading partner countries, volatility in global financial markets and the possible withdrawal of monetary stimulus in the United States.

Other concerns are strikes in the coal and agriculture sector, that caused a slowdown in expansion during the first quarter when similar walkouts look place.

An almost six-week strike at coal miner Drummond and a 12-day farm protest could crimp growth if they stretch on too long, economists have said.

The split vote on the board indicates there may be clear signs that the economy is not doing so well.

“It’s a new element that wasn’t there before, that in some way the new information is giving signals of a growth dynamic that’s less strong than initially projected,” said Daniel Lozano, an analyst at Bogota-based brokerage Serfinco.