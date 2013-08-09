Colombia's Santos sees 2013 GDP growth at about 4 percent

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speaks during a Reuters interview at the presidential palace in Bogota August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s economy is likely to grow 4 percent or slightly more this year, President Juan Manual Santos said on Thursday, a level that could support another cut in the benchmark lending rate.

The economy is solid but could require further stimulus to boost output and continue to cut the jobless rate, Santos told Reuters. His GDP estimate falls short of the Finance Ministry’s official forecast of 4.5 percent in 2013.

Central bank policymakers have kept the key interest rate at 3.25 percent for four months in a bid to counter weak international demand for Colombia’s commodities and a slowdown in industrial output.

The bank has been able to keep borrowing costs low as inflation remains at the bottom end of its target range of 2 percent to 4 percent even after 200 basis points were shaved off the interest rate since July last year.

“Both the bank and the government consider there are no important alerts forcing us to increase the rates, so we will either keep them or maybe lower them to stimulate growth,” Santos said in an interview at the presidential palace.

“I would support cutting rates again but I don’t know whether the board of our independent central bank would do that.”

He highlighted that unemployment has fallen 35 straight months since he took office. In June, the national jobless rate fell to 9.2 percent.