FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Colombia tax reform to go to Congress in October: president
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 12, 2016 / 10:48 PM / a year ago

Colombia tax reform to go to Congress in October: president

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speaks during a Presidential address in Bogota, Colombia, July 18, 2016. Colombian Presidency /Handout via Reuters.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - A long-awaited tax reform will be presented to Colombia's congress in October, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Friday, and it will be approved before the end of the year.

Santos' comment came amid growing uncertainty in the market and among business owners about whether there is still time to pass the reform, key to maintaining Colombia's credit ratings.

"Tax reform will be approved during this legislature, so it can come into force next year. It will be presented in October, there's more than enough time," Santos said at a business leaders conference in the city of Cartagena. "There will be until Dec. 16, 20 to approve it."

The reform is still being analyzed by experts, the president said, and one of its goals will be to reduce the tax burden on businesses.

Sources with knowledge of the reform have said it will include a three-point increase in the value added tax.

Colombia's national income has been battered by the global fall in prices for crude oil, the country's largest export and source of foreign exchange.

Reporting by Monica Garcia and Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.