FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia's president to address nation amid re-election talk
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 20, 2013 / 11:08 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia's president to address nation amid re-election talk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos gives a speech during a ceremony to mark the 94th anniversary of the Colombian Air Force at a military base in Bogota November 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday night amid speculation he will reveal plans to run for re-election next year in hope of finalizing peace talks with Marxist FARC rebels.

The center-right president will make a national address at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT).

While not confirmed that he would discuss next year’s election, Santos has said he will reveal his plans by November 25.

A lawmaker from the ruling coalition told Reuters he believed Santos was about to announce he would run for a second four-year term in May. Local media also speculated that.

The 62-year-old, Harvard-educated journalist and son of one of the nation’s most influential families would take on opposition candidate Oscar Ivan Zuluaga in a campaign likely to focus on how peace could transform Colombian society.

Santos, who took office in 2010 with 74 percent approval, saw his ratings dip to a record low in recent months before rising as the year-old talks in Cuba with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia showed signs of progress.

Reporting by Helen Murphy and Carlos Vargas; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.