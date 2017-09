Candidate Oscar Ivan Zuluaga speaks to the media after casting his vote during the country's presidential election in Bogota June 15, 2014. REUTERS/ Fredy Builes

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s right-wing challenger Oscar Ivan Zuluaga conceded defeat to President Juan Manuel Santos who won a second mandate in Sunday’s presidential election, in which he has vowed to conclude a peace process he launched with Marxist FARC rebels.