Factbox: Candidates for Colombia's 2014 presidential race

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos plans to run for a second term in a 2014 election where he will face opposition candidate Oscar Ivan Zuluaga.

Following is information about the candidates:

JUAN MANUEL SANTOS

* As president, Santos opened peace talks with Marxist FARC rebels and it seems his legacy may hinge on their success. The year-old negotiations have produced partial agreements on two of the five points on the agenda.

* Born into one of Colombia’s most powerful families, Santos, 62, is a consummate political insider. His great uncle, Eduardo Santos, served as president. A cousin was a vice president.

* Before moving into politics, Santos was an editor at the country’s leading newspaper, El Tiempo, which was once owned by his family.

* Trained as an economist in the United States and the United Kingdom, Santos has published several books. These include “The Third Way,” with assistance from former British leader Tony Blair, and a book about military operations against leftist rebels he helped orchestrate as defense minister.

* Santos, known as a keen poker player, has been married since 1987 to Maria Clemencia Rodriguez, who was recently featured on the cover of Vogue’s Latin American edition. The couple has three children.

* Santos held several ministerial positions before taking office in 2010. As defense minister under former President Alvaro Uribe, he oversaw the military campaign that largely drove the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, into remote regions.

* Major achievements as defense minister included the 2008 rescue of French-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt and three U.S. defense contractors held hostage by the rebels, plus the killing of the FARC’s No. 2 commander during a bombing raid in Ecuadorean territory that same year.

* He also oversaw the killing of the FARC’s top leader, Alfonso Cano, in 2011, and its military commander, Mono Jojoy, in 2010.

* As president, Santos has steered key initiatives through Congress, among them the fiscal rule that aims at balancing the budget by 2014. He also changed the way royalties from natural resources such oil and mining are distributed and made it possible for land seized by right-wing paramilitary groups and rebels to be returned to the rightful owners.

* Santos was finance minister in the 1990s when the Andean nation faced one of its worst fiscal crises. He was also a representative to the London-based International Coffee Organization.

OSCAR IVAN ZULUAGA

* Zuluaga, who will run under Uribe’s new Centro Democratico party, is against peace negotiations with Marxist FARC rebels. “I cannot accept that a legitimate state sits and talks to an organization that is financed by drug trafficking, financed by terrorism,” Zuluaga told Reuters.

* The 54-year-old served as finance minister during the Uribe administration and steered Colombia, Latin America’s fifth-largest economy, through a period of economic growth and increased foreign investment, even as the global financial crisis battered other economies.

* Zuluaga, whose campaign has spent much of the last few months traveling the country collecting signatures of support, has been married to wife Martha for 25 years. The couple has three children.

* Zuluaga won Centro Democratico’s nomination over two other possible candidates, including Santos’ cousin, Francisco Santos, at the party’s convention in October. Surveys show that Zuluaga is little known among many Colombians.

* Among policies that Zuluaga is set to campaign on are a return to Uribe’s “democratic security” defense strategy, when the government stepped up attacks on guerrillas with U.S. backing. Zuluaga also supports reducing government spending, including cutting congressional seats by 20 percent.

* Before becoming finance minister, Zuluaga served as an advisor to Uribe and as a senator.

* Trained as an economist in the United Kingdom, Zuluaga was mayor of his hometown in the department of Caldas, before working in the iron and steel industry.