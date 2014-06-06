FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poll gives Colombia's Zuluaga lead in presidential election race
#World News
June 6, 2014 / 12:37 PM / 3 years ago

Poll gives Colombia's Zuluaga lead in presidential election race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Presidential candidate Oscar Ivan Zuluaga speaks to supporters during an event in Bogota May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s right-wing opposition candidate Oscar Ivan Zuluaga has overtaken President Juan Manuel Santos in a tense race for the presidency, a poll showed on Friday, after two other surveys indicated a lead for Santos or a tie for both.

The poll by researcher Ipsos Napoleon Franco showed 49 percent of the survey’s 1,784 respondents backed Santos, versus 41 percent for Zuluaga. The survey, published by local broadcaster RCN, had a 2.3 percent margin of error and was carried out between June 2 and 4.

A separate poll earlier on Friday by researcher Cifras y Conceptos gave Santos 43.4 percent of votes versus 38.5 percent for Santos. A Gallup poll published on Thursday night gave Zuluaga a 0.8 percentage lead, putting the candidates in a statistical dead heat because of a 3 percent margin of error.

The presidential election is on June 15.

Reporting by Peter Murphy Editing due on W Simon

