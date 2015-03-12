FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven injured in bomb attack in Bogota, Colombia
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 12, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 3 years ago

Seven injured in bomb attack in Bogota, Colombia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Five police and two civilians were injured after a bomb exploded in the south of Colombia’s capital Bogota on Thursday, police said, in the latest of a string of attacks in the city.

The remote-controlled bomb, left on the median strip of an avenue in the south of the city of 7 million, was detonated as police officers passed by on motorcycles, an official from the Metropolitan Police said.

The authorities have not made any arrests or blamed any group for the attack, one of six in the capital over the past month. One attack targeted the headquarters of a political party, and another, the branch of a bank.

The head of the national police force, General Rodolfo Palomino, said recently he did not rule out the possibility that urban commanders from the leftist ELN guerrillas were responsible.

The ELN is the smaller counterpart of the Marxist FARC rebels who have been fighting the government for 50 years and who have been engaged in peace talks for more than two years that last week yielded a deal for the removal of landmines.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.