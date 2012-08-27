Factbox: Key facts about Colombia's FARC rebels

BOGOTA (Reuters) - More than a decade-long offensive by U.S.-backed troops has squeezed the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia or FARC, pushing them deeper into inhospitable jungles and mountains.

The prospect of peace became real in August, as the rebels and the Andean nation’s government agreed to begin conversations soon, according to a Colombian intelligence source.

Separately, Nicolas Rodriguez -- leader of Colombia’s second-biggest rebel group, the National Liberation Army known as the ELN -- told Reuters in a rare interview his group is willing to hold unconditional peace talks.

Despite being at their weakest in decades, the FARC have doubled attacks in the past couple of years on oil and mining sectors and continue to battle government forces for control over some regions on the Andean country.

Last year, Colombian forces killed FARC rebel leader Alfonso Cano, dealing a severe blow to Latin America’s longest-running insurgency.

Cano, who took over the FARC leadership when its founder died in 2008, had avoided an intense military campaign against him in the volatile Cauca province.

Aided by billions of dollars in U.S. support, Colombia has taken the fight to the FARC but the rebels remain a potent force in some remote areas, helped in part by their involvement in the drug trade and alliances with other armed groups.

Following are some facts about the FARC:

* Listed as a terrorist organization by U.S. and European officials, the group was set up in 1964 as a communist-inspired peasant army fighting to reduce the gulf that still divides rich and poor in the South American country.

* The FARC was once a powerful force with more than 17,000 fighters capable of planting bombs in cities and kidnapping at will. It controlled vast parts of the country.

* Former President Alvaro Uribe’s U.S.-backed security drive weakened the rebels, sending them back into remote hide-outs. The rebels now number around 8,000 fighters.

* The FARC remains strong in some rural areas, mainly in southern jungles where the rebels have held hostages in secret camps for as long as a decade.

* The FARC said in 2008 its top commander and founder, Manuel “Sureshot” Marulanda, died of a heart attack. Second-in- command Raul Reyes was killed in a bombing raid on his camp inside Ecuador the same year, and another top commander was betrayed and shot by his bodyguard shortly afterward.

* In September 2010, a top rebel military commander, Mono Jojoy, was killed in a bombing raid and ground assault on his camp by Colombian forces.

* The FARC has used Colombia’s cocaine trade to fund its operations. The conflict has been reduced in many regions to turf battles over cocaine-producing land involving the FARC, outlawed paramilitaries and other drug smuggling gangs. In some areas the FARC forms alliances with other armed groups.