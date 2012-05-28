Colombia rebels release proof of life for kidnapped Frenchman

French journalist Romeo Langlois is seen in this undated file photo distributed to the media by French television station, France 24, in Paris April 29, 2012. Colombian FARC rebels on May 27, 2012 said they will free captive journalist Romeo Langlois on May 30, according to a statement from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Langlois was seized last month by heavily armed FARC fighters during a clash with troops carrying out an anti-drug raid in Caqueta, a rebel-stronghold in Colombia's south. REUTERS/France 24 Television/Handout/Files

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian FARC rebels on Monday released a proof of life video in which a kidnapped French journalist appeared relaxed while chatting with the guerrilla fighters that took him hostage a month ago.

French reporter Romeo Langlois was seized on April 28 by heavily armed members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia during a clash with troops carrying out an anti-drug raid in Caqueta, a rebel-stronghold in Colombia’s south. The FARC have vowed to free Langlois on Wednesday.

“Go ahead, ask me more questions if you like. ... It’s weird, I usually ask the questions because I‘m the journalist, but it’s ok,” Langlois tells a female FARC member in the video aired by Venezuelan based television network Telesur.

Sitting barechested on a bench, the video shows Langlois chatting amicably with his kidnappers.

“The government has never been fond of me, because I’ve always gone to both sides, to gather the opinion of everyone,” Langlois said.

After taking Langlois hostage, the group criticized the government for manipulating journalists to turn public opinion against them.

French kidnapped reporter Romeo Langlois for France 24 is seen in an undated video frame released in Caracas, May 28, 2012 by news station Telesur. Colombia's FARC guerrilla group has decided to free a French reporter they kidnapped two weeks ago, although they have not given a date for his release, a Red Cross official said on Sunday citing a statement from the rebels. Heavily armed members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia kidnapped Romeo Langlois, a reporter for France 24, during a firefight with troops carrying out an anti-drug raid in Caqueta, a rebel-stronghold in the south. REUTERS/TELESUR/Handout

The video also shows Langlois receiving medical treatment for a wound in his left arm that he sustained when he was taken hostage.

Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon said the government is working closely with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the French government to facilitate Langlois’ release.

The FARC started as a Marxist peasant movement almost 50 years ago, but lately has turned to kidnapping and drug-trafficking to finance their struggle against the government.

A U.S. funded crackdown has weakened the rebels in recent years and they have given signs that they may be willing to engage in peace talks with the government. However, they have also stepped up attacks in recent months.

They are suspected for a bomb attack earlier this month against former interior and justice minister Fernando Londono. Londono survived the blast, but his driver and a bodyguard were killed.

FARC guerrillas also ambushed an army unit near the border with Venezuela last week and killed 12 soldiers.