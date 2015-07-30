Bright colors, patterns prevail at Colombiamoda fashion shows

MEDELLIN, Colombia (Reuters) - Bold colors and patterned prints took over the catwalks of Colombiamoda 2015 in Medellin this week, where designers and brands showed off a plethora of creations.

The Colombian city, a center for textiles and apparel, draws buyers nationally and from abroad for the three-day fashion event, made up of catwalk shows and trade exhibitions.

Swimwear brand Luli Fama was among the first to kick off the runway shows on Tuesday, presenting bikinis and sarongs in bold colors and printed patterns.

“There is a lot of ethnic inspiration from the Middle East, from the Navajo Indians, all mixed with a burst of color from the Caribbean,” designer Augusto Hanimian said.

“It’s a mix of everything.”

Student designers also presented their creations with collections for both men and women, showcasing structured tops and dresses, also in a variety of colors.

Other collections shown include lingerie brand Leonisa and swimwear’s Paradizia.

Colombiamoda2015 ends on Thursday.