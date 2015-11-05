FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's highest court legalizes adoption by gay couples
#World News
November 5, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

Colombia's highest court legalizes adoption by gay couples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Colombia’s constitutional court lifted a restriction on adoptions by gay couples on Wednesday, overturning a previous ruling that banned same-sex partners from adopting unless one of the pair was a biological parent of the child.

In a 6-2 decision, the court said that excluding homosexual couples as possible adoptive parents “limits children’s right to a family.”

The ruling brought cheers from gay rights advocates in the largely socially conservative Andean country, while opponents promised to appeal the decision.

Although same-sex couples in Colombia can get legal unions similar to civil marriages, Congress rejected a 2013 proposal to fully legalize gay marriage.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

