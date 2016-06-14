FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia government, FARC close to peace deal: mediator Norway
June 14, 2016 / 7:49 AM / a year ago

Colombia government, FARC close to peace deal: mediator Norway

Norway's Foreign Minister Borge Brende delivers his speech during a meeting at the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 7, 2015.Stephane Mahe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FINSTADJORDET, Norway (Reuters) - The Colombian government and the rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) are making progress in peace talks, and a deal to end Latin America's longest-running conflict is in sight, Norway's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"We're making progress in Colombia and I think we hopefully are close to a deal," Borge Brende told a conflict-resolution seminar.

Norway and Cuba mediate the talks. The five-decade conflict in Colombia has cost at least 220,000 lives.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Catherine Evans

