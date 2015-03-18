Court orders referendum on Bogota mayor, reviving political drama

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s constitutional court has ordered judicial authorities to restart a referendum process that could strip the mayor of the capital Bogota of his post in the latest development in a long-running political drama.

Gustavo Petro, a former member of the leftist M-19 rebel movement, was forced out of office in late 2013 over his decision to change waste collection from private operators to a new public company. Detractors said the move left trash piling up in the streets and endangered public health.

The mayor was reinstated after the Inter-American Human Rights Commission submitted a request on his behalf and a referendum meant to decide his future was canceled. Supporters had staged various protests in the city, decrying what they said was a politically motivated effort to damage Colombia’s left.

Following the court ruling late Tuesday, the electoral commission will have to set a date for the referendum. Petro’s term in office ends in January 2016.

His election as mayor, considered the country’s second most important political post, is seen by supporters as an example of how ex-rebels can successfully reintegrate, at a time when the government is in peace talks to end a 50-year war with Marxist guerrillas.