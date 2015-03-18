FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court orders referendum on Bogota mayor, reviving political drama
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 18, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Court orders referendum on Bogota mayor, reviving political drama

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s constitutional court has ordered judicial authorities to restart a referendum process that could strip the mayor of the capital Bogota of his post in the latest development in a long-running political drama.

Gustavo Petro, a former member of the leftist M-19 rebel movement, was forced out of office in late 2013 over his decision to change waste collection from private operators to a new public company. Detractors said the move left trash piling up in the streets and endangered public health.

The mayor was reinstated after the Inter-American Human Rights Commission submitted a request on his behalf and a referendum meant to decide his future was canceled. Supporters had staged various protests in the city, decrying what they said was a politically motivated effort to damage Colombia’s left.

Following the court ruling late Tuesday, the electoral commission will have to set a date for the referendum. Petro’s term in office ends in January 2016.

His election as mayor, considered the country’s second most important political post, is seen by supporters as an example of how ex-rebels can successfully reintegrate, at a time when the government is in peace talks to end a 50-year war with Marxist guerrillas.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.