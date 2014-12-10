Bids for metro in Colombian capital open in 2015: mayor

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Bidding to build a long-awaited $6.9 billion subway system in Bogota, Colombia’s capital city, will open in the second half of 2015, the mayor said on Wednesday, adding that the project has garnered interest from foreign companies.

Successive governments in the city of around 8 million have talked about a metro for seven decades, but the project rarely advanced beyond sketching route maps, making it the butt of jokes among commuters crammed ever tighter onto municipal buses.

Now the city has plans to open a first 32 km (20 mile) line serving 27 stations by 2020, mayor Gustavo Petro - considered the country’s second-most powerful politician after President Juan Manuel Santos - told Reuters. The mayor, who was a presidential candidate in 2010, said he would consider a bid in 2018 if he saw a real possibility to head the country’s “first leftist government.”

“We want a bidding process that’s as broad possible and completely transparent, so that the best proposal is the winner,” said Petro, who plans to advance the metro project far enough that it cannot be abandoned by future administrations.

“We should guarantee that the first line of the metro becomes reality from when we pass the point of no return, which is the bidding process,” he added.

Petro, a member of the M-19 leftist rebel group in the 1980s, was briefly removed from his post late last year over the mismanagement of garbage collection, before being reinstated a month later. His term runs until the end of 2015.

City hall has approved $1.2 billion from its 2015 budget for the project and the national government has pledged a further $3 billion. The remaining $2.7 billion would be raised through taxes and fares, he said.

Bogota is situated on “difficult” terrain for a metro, Petro said, which will add to the cost of the project.

Colombia lies in the earthquake-prone “Ring of Fire” region, but tremors in the capital city tend to be mild.

Before the draft plan for the first line was published, companies from China, France, Spain, Canada and the United Kingdom expressed interest in the project, Petro said, although he did not name any specifically.

Bogota is among the very few large cities without a metro, the mayor said, adding that improvements to other modes of transportation must continue during the subway’s five-year construction.

Other Latin American capital cities, including Mexico City, Santiago and Buenos Aires, already have subway systems, as does Colombia’s second city, Medellin.