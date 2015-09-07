FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia, Mexico seize cocaine disguised as printer, copier chemical
September 7, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Colombia, Mexico seize cocaine disguised as printer, copier chemical

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Police in Colombia and Mexico have seized more than two tonnes of cocaine after a sniffer dog found part of the consignment dyed black and registered as an ingredient in print cartridges, Colombian police said on Monday.

The shipment, part of which was found in the cargo terminal of Bogota’s international airport, was destined for the Mexican state of Sinaloa, home to a prolific drug cartel, Colombia’s anti-narcotics unit said in a statement.

“Forty-eight boxes contained a black powder, registered as a chemical component used to load printer cartridges and photocopier toner,” the statement said.

Lab tests later confirmed the haul in Bogota contained 1.07 tonnes of cocaine.

The Colombian police then alerted Mexican authorities to a similar air shipment which had left Bogota hours before, the statement added. Police at Mexico City’s international airport found 961 kilograms of the dyed cocaine in the plane.

The drug was likely sent by a narcotics ring on Colombia’s Atlantic coast, the police said.

Colombian authorities have seized 115 tonnes of cocaine in 2015. Some 300 tonnes are produced per year in the Andean country, long a hub for drug production and trafficking.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Paul Simao

