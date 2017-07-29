FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Six killed in explosion at illegal gold mine in Colombia
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
NORTH KOREA
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Healthcare
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 29, 2017 / 2:05 PM / an hour ago

Six killed in explosion at illegal gold mine in Colombia

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Six people were killed after an explosion at an illegal gold mine in central Colombia, authorities said on Saturday.

The explosion happened on Friday in the Buritica municipality in Antioquia province, an area where illegal mining is widespread and accidents are not uncommon. One person was rescued after the blast.

The cause of the explosion is not yet clear and two bodies are still in the mine, the regional disaster authority DAPARD said.

An explosion at a Colombian coal mine in June 2010 killed 73 people, the worst recent mining disaster in the Andean country.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.