FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia court rules local governments can restrict mining projects
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 26, 2016 / 12:26 AM / a year ago

Colombia court rules local governments can restrict mining projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s constitutional court on Wednesday struck down a law which requires mining permits be issued exclusively by the national government, a decision which could open the way for provincial and local authorities to restrict mining in their areas.

The 2001 law, which forbid regional and local authorities from declaring certain areas off-limits to miners and put the national government in charge of permit approvals, was voted down after local governments brought the case to court.

The Colombian mining association said the ruling was worrying and could affect investment and the future of mining operations in the Andean country, which produces coal, gold, emeralds, nickel and other minerals.

Mining companies in Colombia have long complained that legal uncertainty and changeable judicial decisions, as well as protests and attacks by leftist rebels, hobble projects.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.