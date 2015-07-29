Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Panama-Colombia border, no reports of damage

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.9 quake struck the forested Panama-Colombia border on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, which was originally reported as magnitude 6.1, was very shallow at a depth of only 6.2 miles (10 km).

It was located about 160 miles (258 km) southeast of the capital of Panama, where the quake was felt, according to a tweet by the country’s emergency services.

Jose Donderis, the director of Panama’s emergency services, said that authorities were monitoring the situation, but had not received reports of damage.