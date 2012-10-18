FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's FARC say ready to discuss ceasefire
October 18, 2012 / 4:09 PM / in 5 years

Colombia's FARC say ready to discuss ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HURDAL, Norway (Reuters) - Colombia’s Marxist FARC guerillas are willing to discuss a ceasefire deal at any point during their peace talks with the government, negotiator Ricardo Tellez told a news conference on Thursday.

“I‘m sure they need a few more dead, a few more mutilated,” Tellez said. “We believe the country needs no more, at any point we are willing to consider this.”

Government negotiators earlier said there would be no ceasefire until a comprehensive deal is reached.

Reporting by Alister Doyle and Balazs Koranyi

