Factbox: Colombia takes grim count of war that drove millions from homes

BOGOTA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Colombia's government and rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) announced late on Wednesday they had reached a final peace accord to end a 52-year-old guerrilla war, bringing an end to one of the world's longest conflicts.

The deal, opposed by two former Colombian presidents, still needs to be voted on in a plebiscite.

Colombia's president Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday that Colombians would decide to approve or reject the peace accord in a plebiscite vote on Oct. 2.

More than a quarter of Colombia's 47 million people have suffered in some way as a result of the war involving rebels, right-wing paramilitary groups and government troops.

Here are eight humanitarian consequences of Colombia's war.

* There are nearly 8 million war victims registered on the government's official register, the majority of whom have been forcibly driven from their homes by the warring sides.

* With 6.7 million people uprooted, Colombia has one of the world's highest displaced populations. Indigenous groups and Afro-Colombian communities have been disproportionately affected by displacement.

* More then 230,000 children have been forced to flee their homes since peace talks with the FARC began in November 2012.

* Around 7,850 child soldiers have fought in rebel and paramilitary ranks.

* Over the decades, rebel groups have planted landmines to push back government troops making Colombia quite literally a minefield. It's not known exactly where all the landmines are.

* After Cambodia and Afghanistan, Colombia has the third highest number of landmine casualties, with 11,440 people, including civilians, children and soldiers killed or injured by landmines since 1990.

* Rape has been used as weapon of war by all factions. Around 14,000 women, men and children have been victims of sexual violence.

* At least 40,000 Colombians have disappeared without trace during the conflict.

Sources: Colombian government's victims' unit, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), United Nations Children's Agency (UNICEF).