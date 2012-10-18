Colombia says no ceasefire with FARC during peace talks

OSLO (Reuters) - There will be no ceasefire between Colombia’s government and Marxist rebels until the sides reach a comprehensive peace agreement, Colombian government negotiators said on Thursday.

“There will be no halting of military operations, we will continue to carry out our military obligation,” chief negotiator Humberto de la Calle told a news conference.

“We will not discuss private property or economic reform,” he added, rejecting the FARC’s calls for broader social discussions.