a year ago
Kerry, in call with Colombia's Santos, says U.S. backs peace: State Department
#World News
October 5, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

Kerry, in call with Colombia's Santos, says U.S. backs peace: State Department

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts after delivering a speech on the transatlantic relationship at the Concert Noble in Brussels, Belgium, October 4, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary Of State Kerry spoke with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos to reaffirm U.S. support for efforts seeking peace in the country, the State Department said on Wednesday, days after Colombians rejected a deal between Colombia's government and Marxist guerrillas.

In a statement, State Department John Kirby also said Kerry told Santos in a telephone call on Tuesday that special envoy Bernie Aronson will travel to Havana, where peace negotiators are reconvening for more talks.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
