Kerry, in call with Colombia's Santos, says U.S. backs peace: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary Of State Kerry spoke with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos to reaffirm U.S. support for efforts seeking peace in the country, the State Department said on Wednesday, days after Colombians rejected a deal between Colombia's government and Marxist guerrillas.

In a statement, State Department John Kirby also said Kerry told Santos in a telephone call on Tuesday that special envoy Bernie Aronson will travel to Havana, where peace negotiators are reconvening for more talks.