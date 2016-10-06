Colombian finance minister plays down volatility after peace vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Colombia's finance minister on Thursday played down volatility in financial markets following the country's rejection of a peace deal with Marxist FARC rebels, saying that investors understood the peace process would continue.
"Markets have responded well," Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said during a panel at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington, arguing there has been "stability" in foreign exchange markets.
