FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Colombia's FARC leader say he maintains will for peace despite referendum loss
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 3, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

Colombia's FARC leader say he maintains will for peace despite referendum loss

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (R) and Marxist rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by the nom de guerre Timochenko, after signing an accord ending a half-century war that killed a quarter of a million people, in Cartagena, Colombia September 26, 2016. Colombian Presidency/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's Marxist FARC rebel leader, Rodrigo Londono, said on Sunday the insurgent group maintained its desire for peace despite the failure of a plebiscite to approve its recently signed deal with the government.

"The FARC reiterates its disposition to use only words as a weapon to build toward the future," Londono, known by his nom de guerre, Timochenko, said. "To the Colombian people who dream of peace, count on us, peace will triumph."

Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.