Colombia's FARC leader say he maintains will for peace despite referendum loss

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's Marxist FARC rebel leader, Rodrigo Londono, said on Sunday the insurgent group maintained its desire for peace despite the failure of a plebiscite to approve its recently signed deal with the government.

"The FARC reiterates its disposition to use only words as a weapon to build toward the future," Londono, known by his nom de guerre, Timochenko, said. "To the Colombian people who dream of peace, count on us, peace will triumph."