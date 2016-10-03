Colombia's FARC leader say he maintains will for peace despite referendum loss

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's Marxist FARC rebel leader, Rodrigo Londono, said on Sunday the insurgent group maintained its desire for peace despite the failure of a plebiscite to approve its recently signed deal with the government.
"The FARC reiterates its disposition to use only words as a weapon to build toward the future," Londono, known by his nom de guerre, Timochenko, said. "To the Colombian people who dream of peace, count on us, peace will triumph."
