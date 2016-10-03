U.N. committed to Colombia peace process: spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations is fully committed to the peace process in Colombia and will continue efforts to help the government reach an agreement with rebels, a U.N. spokesman said on Monday.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon asked U.N. special representative Jean Arnault to travel to Cuba immediately for consultations. "The Secretary-General trusts that all Colombians will continue their efforts to reach the common goal of a durable and stable peace," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.