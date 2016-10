Colombians look for their identification numbers on lists outside the Colombian consulate, before voting in a referendum on a peace deal between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, in Caracas, Venezuela October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON Both the Colombian government and Marxist rebels are committed to dialogue to reach agreement to end the country's 52-year-long civil war despite voters' rejection of a peace deal, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.

"They have made it clear they want the peace process to continue and they want to negotiate a settlement," the official told reporters on a conference call. He said he had met with both sides in Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)