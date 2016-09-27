FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kerry: U.S. to review removing Colombia's FARC from terrorism list
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2016 / 3:24 PM / a year ago

Kerry: U.S. to review removing Colombia's FARC from terrorism list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday the United States is not yet ready to remove Colombia's FARC rebel group from its list of terrorist organizations, but will review the matter as a peace accord with Colombia's government is implemented.

"We clearly are prepared to review and make judgments about that as the facts come in," Kerry told reporters during a visit to Cartagena, Colombia, for the signing of the peace agreement between the government and the rebel group to end 52 years of war.

Kerry said the process could move quickly, if the rebels adhere to terms of the peace agreement.

"I think we’ll know very quickly," he said. "... We’re deeply invested in success. We don’t want to leave people on a list, if they don’t belong on a list."

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has asked the United States to remove FARC from the terrorist list after two decades.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.