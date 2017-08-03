FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Colombia cancels railway contract, fines Impala subsidiary $32.8 million
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
August 3, 2017 / 11:20 PM / in an hour

Colombia cancels railway contract, fines Impala subsidiary $32.8 million

2 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia has canceled a deal with a company connected to Swiss commodity trader Trafigura [TRAFGF.UL] to rehabilitate a railroad to the Pacific Coast and issued a fine of $32.8 million for contract violations, the government said on Thursday.

Ferrocarril del Pacifico (FDP) failed to comply with regulations that governed a sale of the contract to repair and operate a 498-kilometer (309-mile) railway that would connect the Pacific port of Buenaventura with Cali and other cities, the national infrastructure agency said in a statement.

"This resolution orders FDP to pay $32.8 million for the damage caused to the Colombian state as a consequence of the breaches of contract," the agency said.

FDP is 41 percent-owned by Fenwick Colombia, a subsidiary of multinational shipping company Impala, which in turn is a unit of Trafigura.

A representative from Trafigura in Colombia, however, told Reuters the company sold its participation in FDP more than a year ago. The ANI says the sale was invalid because Fenwick was not authorized to sell its share.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, writing by Julia Symmes Cobb, editing by G Crosse

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.