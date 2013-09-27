FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia holds rate again on signs of stronger growth
#Business News
September 27, 2013 / 6:12 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia holds rate again on signs of stronger growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walk outside the Central Bank of Colombia in Bogota March 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.25 percent on Friday, meeting market expectations, as signs of stronger economic growth allowed policymakers to hold off on another rate cut.

The bank’s seven-member board said it voted unanimously to hold rates after signs the 200 basis points it shaved from the key lending rate through March are being felt in the economy.

The bank said it saw a higher chance 2013 growth would be similar to that of last year.

“Indicators suggest that third-quarter GDP is expanding at annual rates greater than those observed in the first half of the year,” the bank said in a statement following its decision.

“Economic indicators and forecasts show a level of output that is converging to its potential. It is hoped that the actions of monetary and fiscal policy conducted so far help to consolidate this trend.”

Separately, the central bank said it would extend its dollar purchase program until December and buy up to $1 billion, extending a program designed to weaken the peso that was originally scheduled to run through September.

Reporting by Helen Murphy; editing by Andrew Hay

