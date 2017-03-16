Reuters Poll: Colombia's central bank seen cutting key rate to bolster economy

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate for the second consecutive month at next week's policy meeting in a bid to support growth in the sluggish economy as inflation expectations begin to ease, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

In a survey of 14 analysts, 13 expect the monetary authority to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points to 7 percent on March 24, while one forecast a 50-basis-point reduction. It would be the third rate cut since the bank started its trimming cycle in December.

The reduction would be justified by concerns that economic growth could be slower than the 2 percent previously forecast by the bank and well below the 2.5 percent seen by the government, analysts said.

"We believe that the stars are finally lining up to be able to take the rate to at least a neutral rate a little faster, and to prevent domestic demand being hurt," said Sergio Olarte, an economist at BTG Pactual in Bogota.

According to the survey, the interest rate is likely to end this year at 6 percent and at 5.25 percent by the end of 2018.

The rate cut would come amid a fall in inflation expectations, which by the end of this year puts the consumer price rise at 4.5 percent, down from 4.8 percent expected in last month's survey.

Even so, inflation is still likely to end the year above the bank's 2 to 4 percent target range, analysts said. Annual inflation last month hit 5.18 percent.

Expectations ease some next year and put inflation at 3.5 percent.