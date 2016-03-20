FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia's ELN rebels free soldier hostage
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 20, 2016 / 6:19 PM / a year ago

Colombia's ELN rebels free soldier hostage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s second-largest rebel group has freed a soldier hostage held for more than six weeks, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Sunday, meeting a government condition for the start of peace talks.

The National Liberation Army, or ELN, released Jair de Jesus Villar to representatives of the ICRC and the Roman Catholic Church, the humanitarian organization said in a statement.

Villar was captured by the guerrillas on February 3 and was being held in rural Antioquia province.

The 2,000-strong ELN has been conducting exploratory talks with the Colombian government, but President Juan Manuel Santos has repeatedly said formal negotiations would not begin until Villar and a civilian hostage were freed.

Civilian Ramon Jose Cabrales, from eastern Norte de Santander province, has been held by the group for more than six months.

The Santos administration began peace talks with the larger FARC rebel group in late 2012.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.